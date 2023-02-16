FIFA 23 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a wide range of promos over the course of FIFA 23's game cycle so far. Some of the most popular ones have been featured in the new 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick Squad Building Challenge. This inclusion is now available in Ultimate Team and offers gamers the opportunity to get their hands on one of several coveted special cards.

The Player Pick offers a choice between three footballers rated 86 or higher from the Out of Position, Centurions, TOTY Honorable Mentions, or Future Stars promo. These are some of the most recent and popular events released in FIFA 23, and fans will be eager to learn more about the best cards available in the latest Player Pick SBC.

Campaign Bag Player Pick now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Mixed campaign packs and player picks are always popular with FUT enthusiasts, as they offer the opportunity to obtain expensive cards at a cheap price. The thrill of gambling coins and club assets for a chance to get an overpowered promo item is worth the risk in itself, and the latest 86+ Mixed Campaign Player Pick offers such rewards in FIFA 23.

How to complete SBC

The SBC consists of a single squad that must be submitted to obtain the Player Pick. These are the stipulations that you must fulfill to complete the challenge:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

86 and higher OVR Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: Exactly eleven

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 95,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of Team of the Week cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Which are the best cards available in this Player Pick challenge?

With a wide variety of promos included in the player pool of this SBC, lucky gamers can potentially get their hands on some of the best cards in FIFA 23's current meta, such as:

Mohammed Salah (Centurions): 93

Vinicius Junior (Honorable Mentions): 92

Neymar (Centurions): 91

Jamal Musiala (Future Stars): 92

Julian Alvarez (Future Stars): 92

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Centurions): 90

Not only are these cards extremely overpowered, they are also some of the most expensive promo items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, each fetching an impressive price in the FUT Transfer Market.

Is completing the SBC worth it?

While this challenge is quite expensive to beat, requiring around 95,000 FUT Coins, FUT veterans can bring down this cost by using untradeable club assets, especially with the weekly Division Rivals rewards arriving soon in Ultimate Team. With items like Centurions Neymar and TOTY Honorable Mentions Vinicius available in the Player Pick, it is well worth the risk.

The SBC player pool also includes footballers from the ongoing Future Stars event of FIFA 23, making it an even more enticing proposition. Fans are always eager to try the latest special cards added to Ultimate Team, and this Squad Building Challenge offers the opportunity to obtain such exciting versions.

