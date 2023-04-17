FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all rewards

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23, offering players the opportunity to get some wonderful cards for their squads without having to open packs or invest in the FUT market. What makes tonight’s special challenge interesting is its reward pool. There have been different versions of Heroes released in FIFA 23.
This is another instance where the standard options have been discarded from the reward pool. Moreover, the condition modifier (87+ overall) makes things even more interesting for players.
While the final reward picks will depend on luck, it’s worth knowing the entire pool of the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC. This allows players to ensure that there’s a chance for them to get the card they need.
87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC could be incredibly valuable for FIFA 23 players
The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 300,000 FUT coins if players get all the fodder from the market. After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players can pick between three options.
Their choice will be added to their squads, while the other options will be discarded. The reward pool for the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC can be divided into two broad categories.
The first one is the FIFA World Cup Heroes, a special introduction in this year’s release. They have a special design in collaboration with Marvel and were released during the mega event in Qatar.
- Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)
- Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)
- Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)
- Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)
- Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)
- Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)
- Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)
- Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)
- Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)
- Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)
- Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)
- Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)
- Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)
- Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)
- Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)
- Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)
- Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)
- Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)
- Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)
- Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)
- Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)
- Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)
- Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)
- Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)
- Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)
- Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)
- Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)
These cards are no longer available in packs, but several FIFA 23 SBCs were released, which included them in the rewards. Fantasy FUT Heroes are even more special as they introduce a new set of legendary cards.
- Park Ji-Sung CM 88
- Peter Crouch ST 88
- Ledley King CB 88
- Ivan Cordoba CB 88
- Al-Owairan RW 89
- Lars Ricken CAM 89
- Mario Gomez ST 90
- Antonio Di Natale ST 90
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 90
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 90
- Johan Capdevila LB 90
- Mario Gomez ST 91
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91
- Rafael Marquez CB 91
- Fernando Morientes ST 91
- Harry Kewell LW 91
- Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92
- Abedi Pele CAM 92
- David Ginola ST 92
The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is the only alternative for FIFA 23 players to get these cards. They’re no longer available in packs and can cost a fortune to acquire from the FUT market.