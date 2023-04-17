FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all rewards

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23, offering players the opportunity to get some wonderful cards for their squads without having to open packs or invest in the FUT market. What makes tonight’s special challenge interesting is its reward pool. There have been different versions of Heroes released in FIFA 23.

This is another instance where the standard options have been discarded from the reward pool. Moreover, the condition modifier (87+ overall) makes things even more interesting for players.

While the final reward picks will depend on luck, it’s worth knowing the entire pool of the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC. This allows players to ensure that there’s a chance for them to get the card they need.

87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC could be incredibly valuable for FIFA 23 players

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 300,000 FUT coins if players get all the fodder from the market. After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players can pick between three options.

Their choice will be added to their squads, while the other options will be discarded. The reward pool for the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC can be divided into two broad categories.

The first one is the FIFA World Cup Heroes, a special introduction in this year’s release. They have a special design in collaboration with Marvel and were released during the mega event in Qatar.

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

These cards are no longer available in packs, but several FIFA 23 SBCs were released, which included them in the rewards. Fantasy FUT Heroes are even more special as they introduce a new set of legendary cards.

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is the only alternative for FIFA 23 players to get these cards. They’re no longer available in packs and can cost a fortune to acquire from the FUT market.

