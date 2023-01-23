FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or WC Icon Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new Icon Upgrade Squad Building Challenge for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers a chance to obtain the Mid, World Cup, or Prime versions of legendary footballers, including Pele and Ronaldo.

With Team of the Year in full swing, EA Sports has launched the first batch of TOTY Icons as well. This has renewed the hype surrounding these special items, with gamers vying to get their hands on the best possible versions of certain legends. With this Squad Building Challenge's pack presenting three of the best versions of Icon cards, fans will be eager to know how to complete the new SBC.

88+ Mid, World Cup or Prime Icon SBC now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 88+ Mid, World Cup or Prime Icon SBC?

With the revamped chemistry system of FIFA 23, Icons have suffered a bit when it comes to their relevance in squad building. However, their in-game viability is still the same, with top-tier cards in the category being amongst the most coveted cards in FUT. With the likes of Pele, Gullit, and Ronaldo up for grabs, the latest Upgrade SBC is an enticing proposition for casual and hardcore fans alike.

The SBC consists of three segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements that will have to be met to complete the Squad Building Challenge:

83-rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Players with a minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

85-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall cost of completing the SBC is around 250,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated prices of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Which are the best cards available in the upgrade pack?

A plethora of overpowered players are available in this SBC pack, with the most valuable versions of some of the most desirable Icons up for grabs. These are the best possible cards that gamers can get their hands on:

Pele: 98/96/95

Ronaldo Nazario: 96/95/94

Zinedine Zidane: 96/95/94

Johan Cruyff: 94/92/91

Garrincha: 94/93/92

Paulo Maldini: 94/92

Ronaldinho: 94/91

Eusebio: 93/92/91

Ruud Gullit: 93/90

Patrick Vieira: 91/88

All these cards are extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, and their abilities are evident from their price in the transfer market. Gamers will be lucky to obtain any of these items, as they will be a mainstay in their squads for the rest of the game cycle.

Is it worth completing the 88+ Mid, World Cup or Prime Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With TOTY Icons being introduced in the title, there is renewed hype surrounding Icon cards in Ultimate Team. Only a few of these items have received TOTY versions, making Primes the most meta items available in-game. This makes the latest SBC pack extremely appealing for FUT enthusiasts.

However, the Squad Building Challenge comes at a hefty price as well. With most players saving packs to open during the full release of the TOTY promo, it will be hard to complete the SBC without the availability of fodder in their clubs. The new challenge is a big gamble, and fans should be careful with their assets before completing it.

