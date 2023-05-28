FIFA 23 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans Hero SBC (May 28): How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a refreshed and updated version of the 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans SBC. Previous versions of this challenge were a massive success with FUT enthusiasts, and gamers will definitely be excited to test their luck once again.

FUT Heroes are some of the most desirable and overpowered items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has introduced several special versions of these legendary footballers over the course of the year, with the best editions being available in the latest SBC. With TOTS lineups for the best leagues in the world being added to the game, it is the best time to introduce such an SBC as well.

The 88+ World Cup, Fantasy FUT or Trophy Titans SBC is now available once again in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As the name of these items suggests, World Cup Heroes were first introduced during the World Cup-themed promos back in November. These are the earliest special iterations of FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and while they possess impressive stats, they have certainly fallend behind the power curve and are not as desirable as they used to be.

Trophy Titans and Fantasy FUT Heroes are much more recent releases, featuring some of the most overpowered players in the game. Gamers who complete this SBC will definitely be hoping to obtain a player pertaining to these two card types.

How to complete the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the previous release of this Hero pick, the SBC requires two squads that must be completed to unlock the rewards on offer. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

85-rated squad

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

87-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Squad Rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the price of high-rated fodder cards in the current state of the FUT transfer market. However, gamers can bring this price down by using untradeable assets from their clubs, especially with how easy it is to grind fodder in FIFA 23 due to Team of the Season.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The price of the SBC is rather steep indeed, as most of the players available in the Player Pick are valued less than 180,000 coins. However, it is a worthwhile proposition for gamers willing to test their luck, as it also features some of the most overpowered players in the game like Fantasy FUT Ginola, Trophy Titans Yaya Toure and Trophy Titans Lucio.

Poll : 0 votes