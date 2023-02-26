FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is once again available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering another great chance for players to earn a special icon for their squads.

Once again, one can possibly find a World Cup icon in the reward pool. These special versions of the icons released during the FIFA World Cup are no longer available in the packs.

SBCs are perfect for those who don't want to rely on the FUT market for these cards. It's worth noting that while the entire reward pool is quite big, it doesn't guarantee a World Cup Icon.

Prime Icons are also quite worthwhile, although some of their valuations have decreased recently. By completing the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, players are guaranteed to get valuable items for their squads. The value of the final reward will depend on their luck, but let's look at the entire pool.

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has been reintroduced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The entire reward pool of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC can be divided into two parts. One common factor is that all rewards will be rated 89 or higher. The final ones will be split between the World Cup Icons and Prime Icons.

Complete list of all possible Prime Icons in FIFA 23

Prime Icons are the best version of standard legendary cards and come with the highest stats and overall. The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is brimming with these versions, with some being incredibly valuable.

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons in FIFA 23

Unlike standard legends, World Cup Icons don't have multiple versions of them. Thanks to the overall requirement, some weaker cards have been discarded from eligible rewards. This will certainly increase the valuation of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC.

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andriy Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

While the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC will cost around 490,000 FUT coins for FIFA 23 players, it can be reduced with fodder from their collection. Hence, one needs to make a prudent decision about completing the challenge in FIFA 23.

