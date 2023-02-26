FIFA 23 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is once again available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering another great chance for players to earn a special icon for their squads.
Once again, one can possibly find a World Cup icon in the reward pool. These special versions of the icons released during the FIFA World Cup are no longer available in the packs.
SBCs are perfect for those who don't want to rely on the FUT market for these cards. It's worth noting that while the entire reward pool is quite big, it doesn't guarantee a World Cup Icon.
Prime Icons are also quite worthwhile, although some of their valuations have decreased recently. By completing the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC, players are guaranteed to get valuable items for their squads. The value of the final reward will depend on their luck, but let's look at the entire pool.
The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC has been reintroduced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The entire reward pool of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC can be divided into two parts. One common factor is that all rewards will be rated 89 or higher. The final ones will be split between the World Cup Icons and Prime Icons.
Complete list of all possible Prime Icons in FIFA 23
Prime Icons are the best version of standard legendary cards and come with the highest stats and overall. The 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC is brimming with these versions, with some being incredibly valuable.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons in FIFA 23
Unlike standard legends, World Cup Icons don't have multiple versions of them. Thanks to the overall requirement, some weaker cards have been discarded from eligible rewards. This will certainly increase the valuation of the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC.
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
While the 89+ FIFA World Cup or Prime Icon Upgrade SBC will cost around 490,000 FUT coins for FIFA 23 players, it can be reduced with fodder from their collection. Hence, one needs to make a prudent decision about completing the challenge in FIFA 23.