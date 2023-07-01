FIFA 23 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC (July 1): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has re-released FIFA 23's 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to get their hands on the best possible versions of legendary footballers. This SBC was added to the game on multiple occasions over the past few weeks, which is a testament to its popularity.

FUT Heroes are some of the most overpowered and coveted items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These cards were first introduced in FIFA 22, and the roster has been expanded this year, with several new players being added. EA Sports has done an excellent job providing these footballers with multiple special versions to keep them relevant in this game's meta, some of which are available in the latest SBC.

The 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC?

The SBC consists of two separate squads, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements you have to meet to complete this challenge:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 135,000 FUT coins. This is rather reasonable, considering the high-caliber players that can potentially be unlocked through 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Player Pick.

With the prices of 85 and 86-rated fodder items on FIFA 23's transfer market being the lowest they've been in recent memory, this is the best time to complete this challenge.

Is it worth completing the 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Player Pick SBC?

These are the most overpowered and expensive players available in this challenge:

David Ginola (Fantasy FUT)

Lucio (Trophy Titans)

Yaya Toure (Trophy Titans)

Saeed Al Owairan (Fantasy FUT)

Joan Capdevila (Fantasy FUT)

Antonio Di Natale (Fantasy FUT)

The value of these players far exceeds the cost of completing this SBC, making it definitely worth grinding over time. More so because of how easy it is to obtain fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team currently.

World Cup Heroes were instrumental during the marketing process of FIFA 23, with EA Sports and Marvel coming together to portray certain legendary players as superheroes for these special versions. World Cup Heroes were extremely sought-after for a long time but were soon replaced by better versions.

Meanwhile, Fantasy FUT and Trophy Titans Heroes were released much later in the game cycle and have retained their viability in FIFA 23. The latest 89+ World Cup, FF or TT Hero Player Pick SBC provides gamers with the chance to get their hands on the best possible players from these rosters.

