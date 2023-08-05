FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC (August 5): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the fan-favorite 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to test their luck and try to obtain some legendary players. Similar to its immediate predecessor, this Squad Building Challenge consists of FUT Birthday, Trophy Titans, Team of the Year, and Shapeshifters Icons, which are the best possible Icon variations.

Week 3 of FUTTIES has surpassed the previous two phases, delivering more exciting content than ever before in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Gamers have been spoilt for choice, with many special items now obtainable via packs, objectives, and SBCs like the refreshed 90+ Icon Player Pick challenge.

The 90+ Icon Player Pick has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with brand-new requirements

While this SBC was released earlier during the FUTTIES promo as well, it has been re-released with reduced and less-expensive-meet requirements during Week 3 of FUTTIES. With Cover Star Icons now being added to this game exclusively as SBCs and objectives, it is the perfect time for gamers to try and obtain some amazing previously released items in FIFA 23.

How to complete the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC consists of three segments, each representing an individual squad. Here are the conditions you have to meet to beat this Squad Building Challenge:

81-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost for completing this SBC is around 150,000 FUT coins. That amount is much lower than the last time this content was added to FIFA 23. The price of fodder is extremely low right now, especially after the addition of Team of the Week items to Batch 2 of FUTTIES in FIFA 23. This will help gamers obtain items necessary to complete this challenge.

The SBC can also be attempted once per day for the next seven days.

Is it worth completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC?

These are the most expensive and desirable cards available in the player pick this challenge offers:

Pele (Shapeshifters): 99

Thierry Henry (Shapeshifters): 98

Garrincha (Shapeshifters): 98

Ronaldo Nazario (Trophy Titans): 97

Zinedine Zidane (Trophy Titans): 97

Samuel Eto'o (Shapeshifters): 96

Ronaldinho (Team of the Year): 95

Paolo Maldini (FUT Birthday): 95

Ruud Gullit (Team of the Year): 94

With so many expensive items being up for grabs — and with fodder being so easy to come by in various SBCs and objectives during FUTTIES — this challenge is definitely worth completing.

Icons are some of the most overpowered and coveted players in FIFA 23. These legendary athletes have been mainstays in Ultimate Team since their introductions, and this title features the most expansive roster of such items yet.

With the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC, fans can get their hands on one of the most desirable versions of Icons, making it an extremely tempting SBC.