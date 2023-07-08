FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Level Up promo now being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has reintroduced the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC. This release will allow gamers to choose one of three Prime, TOTY, FUT Birthday or Trophy Titans Icons. These are some of the best available variants of legendary items, making this SBC extremely enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

Icons have been a staple of Ultimate Team since their introduction in the early days of the franchise. EA Sports has added to this roster with new entries every year, with the addition of Campaign Icons keeping them relevant in the evolving meta of FIFA 23. The latest 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC offers gamers the opportunity to get their hands on some of the best players in the game.

The 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC has returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the Level Up promo delaying the arrival of the much-awaited FUTTIES event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans have been waiting for some good SBCs to grind during the brand-new promo. EA Sports has delivered on the expectations, providing fans with multiple exciting SBCs, with the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC beinng the latest inclusion.

The Player Pick consists of some of the best varieties of Campaign Icons released over the course of FIFA 23 — including Prime, FUT Birthday, Team of the Year, and Trophy Titans iterations.

How to complete the SBC?

Similar to the previous editions of this SBC, the latest version also contains three segments. Each squad has its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements that gamers must adhere to:

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 210,000 FUT coins, which comes as no surprise to those who are familiar with the current state of the FIFA 23 transfer market. The price of 87-rated and 88-rated fodder players, as well as the requirement of TOTS or TOTS Moments players greatly boosts the expenses of the challenge.

Is it worth completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the most expensive and overpowered players available in the player pick:

Pele (Prime)

Ronaldo Nazario (Trophy Titans/ Prime)

Zinedine Zidane (Trophy Titans/ Prime)

Ronaldinho (TOTY/ Prime)

Ruud Gullit (TOTY/ Prime)

Eusebio (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

Jairzinho (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

Paolo Maldini (FUT Birthday/ Prime)

With so many amazing players up for grabs, it is definitely worth testing your luck with this latest SBC. It is rather easy to obtain high-rated fodder in Ultimate Team, and craft gamers can undoubtedly lower the price of the SBC with untradeable players.

