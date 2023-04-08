EA Sports has released a brand new Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on a Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday version of these legendary players. These are some of the most overpowered and expensive items available in the game, and gamers will be eager to know how to complete the SBC.

With the Trophy Titans promo being in full swing in FIFA 23, it is the perfect time to release Icon-themed content in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has introduced several boosted promo versions of Icons so far in the game cycle, and the latest SBC pack gives gamers the opportunity to obtain one of them.

The latest Icon Upgrade Pack SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Year and FUT Birthday are two of the most popular events in Ultimate Team. These promos were made even more special this year with the inclusion of campaign Icons, which are upgraded versions of some of the most coveted players in FIFA 23.

How to unlock the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of three segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 450,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the inflated price of high-rated fodder in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing this SBC?

Icons are extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. EA Sports has ensured that despite the influx of promo cards over the course of the game cycle, these legendary players retain their viability by providing them with boosted versions as well.

While the latest Upgrade pack does not contain the brand new Trophy Titans, it still offers the chance to obtain three of the best Icon variants.

These are the best players that gamers can obtain from the SBC pack:

Pele (Prime)

Ronaldo Nazario (Prime)

Ronaldinho (Prime/ TOTY)

Paolo Maldini (Prime/FUT Birthday)

Eusebio (Prime/FUT Birthday)

Ruud Gullit (Prime/ TOTY)

Eric Cantona (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

George Best (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

Ferenc Puskas (Prime/FUT Birthday)

Lothar Matthaus (Prime/ FUT Birthday)

Jairzinho (Prime/FUT Birthday)

Johan Cruyff (Prime)

Not only are these players in the elite tier of their respective positions, they also fetch an impressive price in the FIFA 23 transfer market. Icons can be easily accommodated in FUT squads in the new chemistry system of the game, and despite not being as useful as FUT Heroes, they are still extremely desirable.

With a price point of under 500,000 FUT coins, the SBC is much cheaper than gamers anticipated, making it a worthwhile proposition.

