FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC: Best and worst possible players you can get

The 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC offers FIFA 23 players a guaranteed chance of getting a legendary card for their squads. The Squad Building Challenge features three different types of Icons. You must complete it before it expires from Ultimate Team.

Like all Squad Building Challenges, the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC also has a completion cost. If you buy all the fodder from the market, it will cost about 330,000 FUT coins. It’s important that you make a profit over the resources you spend. Thanks to the challenge’s vast reward pool, there are some amazing cards for you to get.

You can't pick the final reward after completing FIFA 23 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC

Unlike earlier versions of the same challenge, you can’t pick the final reward after completing the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. The SBC will randomly gift you a card that is rated 90 or higher. The item will be one of three versions – Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday.

If you get any card that benefits your existing squad, you have made a profit on your investments. The names below are the best possible rewards you can get after completing the challenge:

Ronaldinho TOTY Icon

Ruud Gullit TOTY Icon

Ronaldo Prime Icon

Eusebio FUT Birthday Icon

Jairzinho FUT Birthday Icon

These five cards perform efficiently in the FIFA 23 meta, thanks to their key stats and attributes. Their supplies are low, to begin with, and they’re hardly available on the FUT market.

All of these options cost significantly more than the coins you’ll need to complete the 90+ Prime, TOTY, or FUT Birthday Icon Upgrade SBC.

Simply put, getting any of these five cards as your potential rewards will be worth it in FIFA 23. However, the vast size of the reward pool also includes cards you won’t want to get, such as:

Christian Vieri Prime Icon

Rui Costa Prime Icon

Hernan Crespo Prime Icon

Gianfranco Zola Prime Icon

Alan Shearer Prime Icon

The market valuation of these cards has noticeably reduced over the last few months. Their in-game stats are far from ideal, which is a major reason many players sell them. You can acquire them directly from the FUT market if you still want to use them.

However, do remember that these cards are no longer as effective as they used to be. There are far better alternatives available in the game, and some of them can be acquired for a lot less than what the SBC costs to complete.

