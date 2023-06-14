FIFA 23 93+ COMM/EFIGS TOTS Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the conclusion of Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released an SBC offering a 93+ TOTS item from the top leagues across Europe. The event offers many special cards for you to add to your FUT squads. But with some of these items being extremely expensive, these SBCs is your only hope of obtaining these elusive players.

The Team of the Season promo was kickstarted by the Community TOTS roster, followed by special TOTS lineups for each of the top five European leagues. This system introduced a wide gallery of overpowered players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the best of which are up for grabs in the latest 93+ COMM/EFIGS TOTS Upgrade SBC.

The 93+ COMM/TOTS Upgrade SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ultimate TOTS is in its conclusive stages in FIFA 23, and with the Shapeshifters promo right around the corner, EA Sports has ended the current event on a high. While FIFA players will be disappointed that they did not receive a Guaranteed Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC, the 93+ TOTS Upgrade is the next best thing.

The rating threshold ensures that the SBC contains only elite-tier players, adding to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts.

How to complete the 93+ COMM/EFIGS TOTS Upgrade in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

This is potentially the most expensive TOTS upgrade SBC released so far during the course of the Team of the Season event. Like its predecessors, it comprises two squads, each with their own stipulations.

Below are the specific requirements mentioned in each segment:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 160,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the requirement of high-rated fodder and Team of the Season/Team of the Season Moments items. 85 and 86-rated fodder players are rather expensive in the FUT Transfer Market, but FIFA Ultimate Team veterans can bring the cost down by making the most out of their untradeable club assets.

Is it worth completing the 93+ COMM/EFIGS TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23?

These are the most expensive and overpowered players available in the latest SBC pack:

Lionel Messi: 98

Kylian Mbappe: 97

Karim Benzema: 97

Rafael Leao: 97

Victor Osimhen: 97

Erling Haaland: 97

Jude Bellingham: 97

Cristiano Ronaldo: 96

Neymar Jr: 96

Vinicius Junior: 95

Marcus Rashford: 95

Christopher Nkunku: 95

With so many exceptional special cards up for grabs, the price of the SBC is understandable. If you can optimally utilize your untradeable assets, the SBC is worth completing to test your luck.

