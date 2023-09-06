FIFA 23 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC (September 6)- How to complete, cost, and more

EA Sports has released the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC, adding yet another repeatable PP challenge during FIFA 23's last couple of weeks before players migrate over to EA FC 24. Pre-season carry-over objectives and Squad Building Challenges are also live in Ultimate Team, allowing players to build their squads for the next game before its release.

Repeatable SBCs that have the potential to yield high-value rewards are always welcome by FUT enthusiasts, and this 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick challenge is no different. This article is a short guide to completing this SBC. It will also offer an analysis of this challenge's rewards to help determine whether grinding FIFA 23's latest inclusion is worth it.

The 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC offers FIFA 23 players a chance to pack some high-value cards over the week

EA FC 24 is just around the corner, and many FIFA 23's FUT players might be taking it slow because of how this title is ending. However, EA Sports has consistently been releasing some very good cards recently under the FUTTIES promo. Gamers still looking to pack a card from the many overpowered selections should definitely attempt the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that you have to meet to complete this Squad Building Challenge. An estimation of the fodder cost of each is listed below as well.

Task 1: 89-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW (Team of the Week with in-form upgrades) cards + # of TOTS (Team of the Season) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Estimated cost: 75,000 to 80,000 FUT Coins Across all platforms

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Task 2: 92-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated cost: 110,000 to 130,000 FUT Coins Across all platforms

Reward: x1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Group reward: 1 of 4 94+ FUTTIES Team 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Player Pick Pack

Is the 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC worth grinding so late in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cycle?

The total cost of completing this challenge is around 190K FUT coins. While this limited repeatable challenge is not that cheap, it has the potential to yield some good cards. The requirements themselves are also quite simple, as none of this SBC's tasks have any chemistry restrictions, meaning FIFA 23 players will have an easier time sourcing the fodder needed to grind it.

Completing the two tasks will allow gamers to get a chance to pick from a pool of four items that have been released in the six FUTTIES teams. This includes the FUTTIES Premium and Heroes variants, making FIFA 23's 94+ FUTTIES Player Pick SBC very lucrative.

Moreover, this challenge boasts a number of very good cards, such as the 99-rated Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe items.