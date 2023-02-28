FIFA 23 Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team following leaks on social media. This is the third set to be released under the ongoing Showdown Series. For the first time, players have the option to obtain a loan item of the footballer or go directly for the full unlock.

The Showdown Series has returned to FIFA 23 earlier than expected and features some intense contests. Players have already enjoyed special content surrounding matches like the Madrid Derby, and more are set to come over the next few days. The SBCs provide an excellent opportunity to improve your squads without depending on packs or the FUT market.

Let's look at all the tasks from the Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC. This will enable players to gauge the coins required for accruing fodder. More importantly, this will help them decide whether to complete the SBC.

Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC offers interesting choice to FIFA 23 players, can pick between regular and loan item

EA Sports has kept proceedings relatively simple with the Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC and even included more choices. FIFA 23 players can either get the special card on loan or fully unlock it. There are two separate SBCs, with the loan item tasks being significantly cheaper.

Benjamin Henrichs Loan item SBC

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Benjamin Henrichs SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC is easy to complete in FIFA 23. The loan item will cost around 15,000 FUT coins, while the standard version will demand 54,000.

FIFA 23 players can reduce the cost in both cases using fodder from their own collections. The Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC is live on Ultimate Team until March 3, so one can utilize the Division Rival rewards they will get on Thursday. This will help them reduce costs and improve the valuation of the final rewards.

Benjamin Henrichs Showdown SBC rewards

Whether players complete the regular or the loan SBC, they'll receive the same card. The only difference is that the loan item will be available for 99 games. There's no such caveat for the regular version.

Overall: 87

Position: 87

Pace: 90

Shooting: 63

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 87

Defense: 85

Physicality: 83

Overall, the Showdown version of Benjamin Henrichs is a decent option and remains relatively affordable. The maximum cost isn't too exorbitant and can be further reduced based on the fodder used. While the card isn't overpowered to any degree, it's a useful SBC.

