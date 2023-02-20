FIFA 23 Benzegoal SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The arrival of the Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has provided players with a wide variety of themed content, including objectives, packs, and SBCs. The latest pack-based SBC is a nod to one of the most iconic individual performances in the history of the UEFA Champions League and is aptly titled Benzegoal.

RTTF is amongst the most hyped promos of FIFA 23, introducing several overpowered cards that can be upgraded further based on their team's performance in UEFA club competitions. With the event theme focused on European competitions, EA Sports has released several SBCs celebrating legendary moments in the sport.

The Benzegoal SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Real Madrid had a legendary run in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League last season, with Los Blancos staging several amazing comebacks against some of the best teams in Europe. Their title-winning campaign was spearheaded by Karim Benzema, and his performance against Chelsea in the quarter-finals has been commemorated by the Benzegoal SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

This is the latest Daily SBC released during the RTTF event and is part of the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective. The objective consists of six segments, with each individual segment representing a daily SBC released during the promo.

How to complete the Benzegoal SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single segment with the following stipulations:

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum two in your starting 11

Leagues: Maximum five

Nationalities/Regions: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 64

Team Chemistry: Minimum 14

The overall expected cost of the SBC is under 3,000 FUT coins. The low-rating threshold of the requirements allows players to submit bronze and silver cards into the challenge, which are cheap in the FUT 23 Transfer Market. The overall reward for completing the SBC is a Three Premier League Players pack.

Is it worth completing the Benzegoal SBC?

Benzegoal is part of the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective, which offers a Ten 84+ Players pack as the final reward. The various segments represent the Daily SBCs released over the duration of the RTTF promo in FIFA 23, which boosts its overall significance. One must complete all these challenges on time to attain the final untradeable reward.

With RTTF cards being some of the most coveted items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible in the hopes of obtaining one of these special variants. Not only are these cards extremely overpowered in the current meta, they are also dynamic in nature and could get upgrades over time.

The overall cost of the SBC is negligible, making it a worthwhile venture in FUT, especially due to it being part of the FUT 23 Road to the Final objective.

