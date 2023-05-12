FIFA 23 Bundesliga Cup objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With the Bundesliga Team of the Season now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has updated the Objectives section and introduced the Bundesliga Cup objective. Multiple promos across the game cycle so far have featured such challenges. These allow gamers to obtain a wide range of packs in the hopes of obtaining some of the most overpowered players in this title.

The Bundesliga TOTS roster is arguably the most impressive lineup of special cards released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of Bellingham, Musiala, Nkunku, and Mane all receiving stunning special versions in it, gamers will be eager to grind and obtain as many packs as possible. The Bundesliga Cup offers them the opportunity to do precisely this.

Bundesliga Cup objective now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Not only does this objective offer expensive and enticing packs for gamers to test their luck, it also provides them with all-important seasonal XP. These experience points allow fans to work their way through the TOTS Season Swaps tiers to earn progressively better rewards, making the new challenge an even more worthwhile and tempting proposition for FIFA 23 enthusiasts.

Similar to the previous Cup objectives released so far during the Team of the Season promo, this one has to be completed in a special Live FUT Friendly game mode titled TOTS One League Cup.

It consists of five segments, each offering its own unique rewards. These are the specific stipulations and bonuses:

Play 5: Play five matches using a full squad of Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup. The reward is 2500 XP.

Win 1: Win one match using a full squad of Bundesliga footballers in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup, The reward is a Loan TOTS player pack.

Win 5: Win five matches using a full squad of Bundesliga footballers in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup. The reward is an untradeable 83+ Double player pack.

Win 7: Win seven matches using a full squad of Bundesliga footballers in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup. The reward is an untradeable 84+ double-player pack.

Win 10: Win 10 matches using a full squad of Bundesliga footballers in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup. The reward is an untradeable 85+ player pack.

The group reward for completing the entire objective is an untradeable FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS player pack.

You can play a maximum of five matches per day in this Live FUT Friendly game mode. So the most optimal way to complete this objective is to make sure to participate in it daily and make the most of your matches.

Gamers can also wait and complete their FIFA 23 FUT Champions Finals grind so that they can use their Bundesliga TOTS red player picks in their squad to make completing this objective easier.

