FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso now up for grabs. The Spanish midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of all time and has earned the admiration of fans in various leagues with his performances at the highest level.

Cover Star Icons is a new addition to FIFA 23, celebrating the legendary series by providing special versions to former cover stars who are now Icons in Ultimate Team. Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso has been released to commemorate his inclusion as a regional cover star in FIFA 12, and he has received an incredible upgrade that makes him elite-tier.

Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The legendary Spanish maestro has represented some of the most prominent clubs in European football, winning silverware with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich. He was also a mainstay in the Spanish national side that won the World Cup and back-to-back Euros, and the latest Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso version does justice to his abilities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

He already possesses an excellent TOTY Icon SBC version in FUT, making this his second special variant in FIFA 23.

How to unlock Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso?

Similar to the other Cover Star SBCs released so far, this SBC comes at a hefty cost. It consists of eight segments, each representing a squad with specific restrictions and stipulations. These are the requirements of the various squads:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting eleven

Players quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting eleven

Players quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Players quality: Exactly Gold

La Barba Roja

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The Reds

Liverpool players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

League Finesse

La Liga Santander players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Top-notch

TOTW, TOTS, or FUT Champions Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 660,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the expansive set of requirements and high rating thresholds. While fodder is relatively cheap and easy to obtain in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso SBC is expensive to unlock.

However, with five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and 90+ stats across the board, he is worth obtaining in the game's current meta.