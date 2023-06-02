FIFA 23 Draft Token Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost and more

EA has released a brand new Draft Token Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to get their hands on a token without the hassle of buying it from the store with FUT Coins or FIFA points. The token is a valuable currency, and the dedicated Squad Building Challenge is a welcome addition for FUT enthusiasts.

While not as competitive as the FUT Champions or Rivals, the Draft game mode in Ultimate Team is an excellent way for players to earn rewards without playing many matches. A token is a must for FIFA 23 players looking to play the game mode, and usually, it costs around 15,000 coins or 300 FIFA Points to get one from the store.

Here's a small guide to completing the Draft Token Upgrade, a repeatable challenge valid for only one day that allows players to bag a couple of these valuable tokens without spending a lot of coins.

The Draft Token Upgrade SBC comes to FIFA 23 with the release of the TOTS Draft Drive Objectives

The FUT Draft is one of the many FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game modes that can be played to earn lucrative in-game rewards. With the Team of the Season promo going strong, EA has released the TOTS Draft Drive Objectives to bolster the game mode with many more rewards than usual.

But to enter the game mode, players will need a token. So without further ado, here are the requirements that must be met while attempting to complete the Draft Token Upgrade SBC, which allows FIFA 23 players to exchange a squad for a Draft Token.

Requirements from Draft Token Upgrade SBC

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 81

Rewards: 1x Draft Token Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 9,000 to 10,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Analysis: Is the Draft Token Upgrade SBC worth it with the release of TOTS Draft Drive objectives?

With the FUT seasons entering their final stages, the Team of the Season cards are expected to dominate the game with their overpowered stats. In conjunction with the league-based weekly releases, the TOTS Draft Drive brings more variety to FUT Draft by giving them more rewards.

Considering a token is required to enter the FIFA 23 game mode, the Draft Token Upgrade SBC is well worth its price, especially considering the amount of fodder most FUT enthusiasts would have this late in the game. To understand why the Squad Building Challenge is worth it, one must look at all the objectives released as part of the Team of the Season promo.

Here is our complete coverage of the TOTS Draft Drive Objective that comes with many new rewards for players willing to play FUT Draft this week.

