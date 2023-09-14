FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos Axel Disasi and Moises Caicedo SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing boosted 97-rated versions to new Chelsea FC signings Axel Disasi and Moises Caicedo. The Blues from London have been on a spending spree as of late, and these are two of the most promising and talented signings to be added to their roster.

This is the newest Dynamic Duos SBC to be released during the Preseason promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The theme of these SBC sets has been to celebrate some of the biggest transfers in the sport over the course of the summer, with the likes of Axel Disasi and Moises Caicedo being two of the most prominent names to be featured.

Axel Disasi and Moises Caicedo are part of the latest Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Disasi and Caicedo now join Christopher Nkunku as the latest Dynamic Duos cards from Chelsea FC to be released during the Preseason promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is a testament to how active the Blues have been in the transfer window, making a host of signings to bolster their ranks after an underwhelming 2022/23 season.

Both these athletes are a perfect fit for the young and resurgent Chelsea side, and their latest 97-rated cards accurately depict their potential if they continue to develop and grow.

How to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to previous Dynamic Duos SBCs, this set also features two segments, each offering an individual player. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each squad:

Axel Disasi

Number of players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Moises Caicedo

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 93

The overall expected cost of the entire SBC set is around 270,000 FUT coins, with each segment costing around 135,000 coins each. While fans will be disappointed that these players are not 99-rated like many other SBC items released over the course of the Preseason promo, they certainly have the stats to be elite-tier in their respective positions.

Is it worth completing the Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23?

Expand Tweet

Both these youngsters possess the attributes to be extremely overpowered in the current meta of the game. With an overall rating of 97, Axel Disasi rivals the likes of Level Up Raphael Varane and could possibly be one of the best defenders in FUT. Similarly, Moises Caicedo appears to have no shortcomings either and could be one of the most complete defensive midfielders.

With how easy it is to craft these SBCs for almost free with the 85 x 10 Upgrade SBC packs, this Dynamic Duos SBC is a must-do for gamers looking to have fun in the final week of FIFA 23.