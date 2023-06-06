FIFA 23 eChampions League Final SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the eChampions League Final being right around the corner in the world of FIFA 23 Esports, EA Sports has released a special SBC to commemorate the historic event. After several rounds of grueling challenges, the final eight contestants will compete for the ultimate prize on June 7, and gamers can participate in the festivities by completing the latest SBC.

The eChampions League is amongst the most prestigious and lucrative tournaments in FIFA 23 Esports. With more than 1000 initial competitors vying for their stake in a $280,000 prize pool, the final stages of the event will feature eight of the best FIFA 23 gamers from Europe. Not only can fans tune in to watch the event on Twitch and YouTube, they can also complete the latest SBC to earn exciting rewards.

The eChampions League Final SBC offers an incredible pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Serie A Team of the Season is currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and will probably be followed by the much-anticipated Ultimate TOTS roster. This makes the latest eChampions League SBC even more exciting for FUT enthusiasts, as it can be completed once per day for the next four days and contains a Five 84+ Players Pack.

As the title of the SBC suggests, the challenge has been released to celebrate the eChampions League Finals that will be hosted in Istanbul on June 7. With some of the biggest names in the world of FIFA Esports competing for the ultimate prize, the eyes of worldwide audiences will be on the event, and the latest SBC further adds to the hype.

How to complete the eChampions League SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations and restrictions:

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 38,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the requirement of Team of the Week or Team of the Season items. While 84-rated players are not too expensive, the price is inflated due to the cost of 85-rated players and Team of the Season players in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Gamers can complete the SBC once per day for the next four days, making it extremely tempting for fans looking to obtain Serie A Team of the Season players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With a Five 84+ Players Pack on offer, the SBC is reasonably priced, especially with how easy it is to obtain fodder in FUT 23.

Poll : 0 votes