FIFA 23 Edmond Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

After being slightly delayed compared to the usual time of content release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has finally introduced the Edmond Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters SBC. The Bayer Leverkusen center-back has been transformed into a goalkeeper in the latest promo, providing gamers with exceptional chemistry links for their Bundesliga squads.

Premium Shapeshiftes offer unique boosts to squad chemistry in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. They are similar to FUT Heroes, as they are always in full chemistry and provide additional chemistry points to their teammates from the same league. Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters is one such card, making his SBC highly enticing to players with Bundesliga squads.

Edmond Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters promo has been the first event in the franchise's history to feature goalkeepers in outfield positions, with Manuel Neuer, Petr Cech, and Emiliano Martinez receiving unique versions. However, the switch also occurs the other way, with Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters being deployed as a goalkeeper on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

How to unlock Edmond Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters?

The SBC to unlock this particular version of the Bayer Leverkusen superstar consists of just a single squad with the following stipulations that gamers must adhere to:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

This is relatively reasonable pricing for an SBC like this. The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of Team of the Week and Team of the Season cards in the FUT transfer market.

However, gamers can bring down the price of the SBC by using untradeables from their FUT clubs. If they don't have an untradeable Team of the Week or Team of the Season item in their club, they can complete the TOTW or TOTS Upgrade SBCs.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Burkina Faso defender has received a 92-rated goalkeeper version with the following stats:

Diving: 92

Reflexes: 92

Handling: 90

Speed: 75

Kicking: 90

Positioning: 92

With his tall frame and physical stature, he is the ideal choice to be converted into a goalkeeper. He has also been provided with the boosts and attributes to make him an overpowered shot-stopper, especially for gamers looking for Bundesliga chemistry links in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This makes the Edmond Tapsoba Premium Shapeshifters SBC a worthwhile proposition.

