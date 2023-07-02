FIFA 23 Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective set is available in FIFA 23, and players can unlock an amazing item for their respective squads through it. This release also offers the second objective card made available as part of the Shapeshifters Team 3. Unlike most items in packs, you won't have to rely on luck to find Camavinga's special card. More importantly, some strategies will earn you that item without spending a lot of FUT Coins.

The latest objective set is deeply tied to the Shapeshifter Crafting Upgrade SBC, which is currently available on Ultimate Team. By beating that Squad Building Challenge several times, you will get special packs at different milestones. Accomplishing all the tasks in this new objective will complete the Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective and unlock all its rewards in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective in FIFA 23?

The Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective is a perfect opportunity to get extra rewards. First, you get bonuses for completing the Shapeshifter Crafting Upgrade SBC. Then, you get additional rewards that are part of this objective set, including the special Camavinga card.

10 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

30 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

40 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times.

50 Completions: Complete the Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times.

It goes without saying that completing this objective can be a big grind, as you have to complete the SBC 50 times. The conditions of Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade are not very difficult to meet, making it less-time consuming to beat it multiple times.

Moreover, the fodder you'll require for that SBC will likely be available in your Ultimate Team collection. By using these cards from your squads, you'll be lowering the amount of FUT Coins you need to spend on FIFA 23's market to get fodder.

You can get two special FIFA 23 packs by completing the Eduardo Camavinga Shapeshifters Objective. After beating the SBC 40 times, you'll get a TOTS pack. The Team of the Season promo was extremely popular, but those cards are no longer available in packs. Hence, it's always a good thing to guarantee yourself an item from that series.

After the 50th time you complete Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade, you'll get a Shapeshifters pack, through which you can obtain any one of the Team 3 cards at random. This is a great way to improve your squad.

Finally, there's the Special Eduardo Camavinga card that has a 93 overall and is a left-back item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

