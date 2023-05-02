The Eredivisie Team of the Season roster is currently available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has capitalized on the hype by releasing the TOTS Upgrade SBC for this lineup. Players have been waiting for the release of the guaranteed Team of the Season packs, and the arrival of this SBC indicates that similar packs will be available for other leagues too.

Team of the Season is always an exciting time in Ultimate Team, with new overpowered players being introduced for players to add to their squads. While the Eredivisie TOTS roster is only the first lineup to be released in the game, it still features several impressive players.

Eredivisie TOTS Upgrade SBC now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Dutch league has given fans enthralling football this season, with several in-form superstars stealing the limelight. These players have been rewarded for their contributions with special cards in FIFA 23, providing them with attributes that accurately depict their influence on the virtual pitch.

Players can now obtain a guaranteed player from the Eredivisie Team of the Season by completing the latest Team of the Season Upgrade SBC. With players like the brand new 92-rated Xavi Simons being available in the SBC pack, players will be eager to learn more about the SBC and its requirements.

How to complete Eredivisie TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

The challenge comprises of a single squad featuring the following stipulations in its requirements:

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 FUT coins, which is rather reasonable for a guaranteed Team of the Season item in the current state of the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing SBC?

Xavi Simons, Dusan Tadic, and Steven Bergwijn are the three best cards up for grabs in the Eredivisie Team of the Season. These players are worth far more than the price of the SBC, making the gamble worthwhile for FUT players looking to elevate their squads to the next level.

FUT veterans can also bring down the cost of the SBC by using untradeable items from their clubs, especially with FUT Champions and Division Rivals participation now more rewarding than ever.

Players can also obtain high-rated fodder by completing other SBCs and objectives, making their way up the tiers in TOTS Season Swaps simply by playing during the Team of the Season promo. There are many avenues for players to make the most out of their time in FIFA 23, making the TOTS Upgrade SBC an absolute bargain.

Poll : 0 votes