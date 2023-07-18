FIFA 23 Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack the unique card of the Portuguese midfielder by completing two tasks within the next two weeks. Player Moments cards are untradeable, and therefore, the only way for players to get their hands on them is through completing Squad Building Challenges.

This article will go through the whole process of completing the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC with an estimation of the fodder cost of each of the tasks. There will also be an analysis of the card to help determine whether attempting the challenge is worth it.

The Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC will be available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the next two weeks

FIFAUTITA @fifautita Fabio Carvalho RB Lipsia Player Moments SBC

Req: 84 + 87+TOTW/TOTS

With the hype around EA Sports FC 24 at an all-time high after the recent reveal of the deep-dive trailer, EA seems to have realized many might miss the release of the Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23. To that end, they only released one SBC for today's 6 pm content, and that is the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC.

Without further ado, here are the requirements for each of the tasks that need to be attempted to complete the challenge, with a cost estimation of the fodder required for each.

Task 1- Portugal

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Portugal in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: x1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 18,000 to 21,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2- Bundesliga

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from the Bundesliga in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of TOTS (Team of the Season) cards + # of TOTW (Team of the Week) cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 75,000 to 80,000 FUT Coins across platforms

The two tasks are quite simple in terms of restrictions, with no complicated chemistry requirements. However, the total fodder cost of the SBC is not that low and is currently hovering around the 80-100K mark. With FIFA 23 entering its final few months, this should not be a problem for most FUT enthusiasts, who are expected to have a lot of fodder to spare at this stage of the season.

That said, to help determine whether the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC is worth it, a closer look at the unique card is a must.

How does the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments card play in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The 93-rated CAM card has received substantial boosts from its base stats in commemoration of his move to RB Leipzig on loan from Liverpool this summer. Here are all the stats for your perusal.

Overall: 93

Position: CAM (Alt- RM, CM)

Pace: 94

Shooting: 90

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 82

Physicality: 88

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The Player Moments Fabio Carvalho card looks quite good on paper with its high pace and dribbling stats. Coupled with a five-star weak foot, the 90K FUT coin cost of the Fabio Carvalho Player Moments SBC makes it quite a nice card to have for most FIFA 23 Squads, especially with a Maestro Chemistry style.