FIFA 23 Fernando Torres Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and Ultimate Team players have another chance at earning a special legendary card for their squads. The Spanish icon arrived with much fanfare and anticipation.

This will be another chance for players to guarantee themselves an icon card. These are special versions of footballers who retired as legends and have plenty to offer. Not only do these cards have boosted stats and overall, they are ideal for improving the chemistry style. Since they're part of the SBC, players don't have to rely on packs or the FUT market.

Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the Fernando Torres Icon SBC. This will give players an idea of the potential costs and coins required for the fodder.

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC marks the return of a legendary challenge in FIFA 23

Challenges like the Fernando Torres Icon SBC tend to be quite complex, given the value of the rewards. By completing the SBC, FIFA 23 players will earn the Prime version of the Spanish legend. Naturally, EA Sports has gone with five tasks for the challenge, each with its conditions.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

El Nino

Min. 1 Player from Atlético de Madrid

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga Santander

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Fernando Torres Icon SBC will cost about 540,000 coins to complete, which is markedly lesser than its market valuation. FIFA 23 players can further reduce costs by using fodder from their collection. Doing so will create a big difference and allow one to use their coins elsewhere.

Moreover, the Fernando Torres Icon SBC is live in FIFA 23 until May 18, 2023. There's plenty of time to earn the card. Players can easily use the weekly rewards from different game modes to stack the fodder and acquire the card at a cheaper price.

Fernando Torres Icon SBC rewards

Out of all three versions of an icon card, Prime tends to have the best possible stats. Their prices are also higher, as players have to pay the premium. Here are the stats for this Spanish icon card:

Overall: 91

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 45

Physicality: 78

FIFA 23 players will also enjoy 4* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, which will complement the card's existing abilities. While the Fernando Torres Icon SBC is expensive, it's a great option for someone seeking pace and power in their forward line.

