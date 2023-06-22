FIFA 23 FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the final stages of the premier FUT esports competition being just around the corner, EA Sports has released the FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 to celebrate the upcoming event. The challenge is repeatable and can be completed once per day for the next five days in Ultimate Team, giving gamers plenty of content to grind for and enjoy.

The first batch of Shapeshifters is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and consists of some of the most overpowered and expensive items in the game. With so many exciting new cards being added to FUT, gamers are always on the lookout for packs to open. The FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC offers precisely this opportunity, with a Five 84+ Players Pack being on offer.

The FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FIFA Global Series, popularly known as the FGS, is the ultimate destination for professional FIFA esports athletes to prove their worth by competing against the best in the world. After several grueling stages of qualification, the upcoming event will play a large part in determining the final victor, and EA Sports has commemorated this occasion with the FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The SBC arrives at the perfect time, as Shapeshifters Team 1 is now live, consisting of superstars like Pele, Virgil van Dijk, and Bruno Fernandes.

How to complete the FGS Playoffs Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most Upgrade SBCs, this challenge consists of a single squad with specific restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 42,000 FUT coins. This is primarily due to the requirement of Team of the Week or Team of the Season cards, as well as the expensive price of 85-rated fodder items from the FUT transfer market. However, with the recently concluded TOTS promo, gamers will have plenty of fodder in their club to bring the cost down.

Is it worth completing the FGS Playoffs Upgrade in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With an overall cost of just 42,000 FUT coins, the SBC is definitely worth testing your luck with. It offers a Five 84+ Players Pack upon completion, which offers fairly decent odds of providing a coveted Shapeshifters item in FIFA 23. The SBC is also repeatable and refreshes daily over the next five days, making it even more enticing if you are looking for a place to invest your coins and untradeable assets.

Poll : 0 votes