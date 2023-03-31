After being delayed by several hours due to unforeseen circumstances, EA Sports have finally released the FUT Birthday Alex Sandro SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Brazilian defender is a fan favorite and somewhat of a legend in the world of FUT due to his various overpowered iterations over the years. His inclusion in this promo has earned him his first special card of the season.

With the FUT Birthday event being a celebration of the 14-year anniversary of Ultimate Team, releasing an SBC for one of the most beloved players in FUT history is rather fitting. Alex Sandro has always received special items to boost his viability on the virtual pitch, and his upgraded version in FIFA 23 might possibly be the best in recent history.

FUT Birthday Alex Sandro is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite his struggles in recent seasons, Alex Sandro has established himself as one of the most consistent defenders of this generation. He has been a mainstay in the Juventus ranks since 2015, putting on world-class displays of talent in both offense and defense. His FUT Birthday SBC variant in FIFA 23 accurately depicts how skillful he is in real life.

What does the card look like?

The 89-rated card is a significant upgrade over his base gold card and possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 74

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 86

Physicality: 88

Not only does he possess extremely impressive stats, but he has also received a five-star skill move upgrade. While this boost is rather redundant for center-backs, it is rather useful for a wing-back as it allows them to create space on the flanks to assist the forwards.

How to unlock FUT Birthday Alex Sandro in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of three segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

Juventus

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of high-rated fodder and Team of the Week cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

FUT Birthday Alex Sandro is now the best Brazilian left-back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as well as the second-best Serie A left-back after TOTY Theo Hernandez. With the exorbitant price of elite-tier wing-backs in FUT 23, the price point of 200,000 FUT coins is a bargain for a card of this caliber, especially with the addition of five-star skill moves.

