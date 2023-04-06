FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Nicolas Gonzalez SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the final FUT Birthday player SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring a boosted version of Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez. The promo has been a massive success in the title, living up to its reputation and providing gamers with plenty of cards to enjoy. This article will talk about how to complete the Nicolas Gonzalez SBC, so players can get its featured item.

Similar to other cards released over the two-week course of the FUT Birthday promo, Nicolas Gonzalez has received upgrades and attribute boosts that make him viable on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. The concept of boosting footballers' skill moves and weak-foot abilities is rather exciting, as it allows gamers to experiment with a wide variety of items in their FUT squads.

FUT Birthday Nicolas Gonzalez is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nicolas Gonzalez has seen a promising start to his career at Fiorentina since moving from VFB Stuttgart. He has become a mainstay in the Serie A club's starting eleven, providing 10 goal contributions in 28 games across all competitions this season.

The SBC consists the following requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain the special card:

Number of players from the Serie A: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins, which is reasonable for a card of this caliber in the current state of the FUT transfer market.

Nicolas Gonzalez's skills have finally been depicted accurately in FIFA 23 with his latest FUT Birthday version. The 87-rated card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 85

Defending: 50

Passing: 84

Physicality: 70

The dynamic winger has also received a boost to his weak foot capabilities and now has a combination of four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This significantly increases his viability in the current FIFA 23 meta.

Is this SBC worth completing?

FUT Birthday player SBCs have been a mixed bag this season. While some have been priced in an exorbitant manner, others have been absolute bargains. Nicolas Gonzalez's SBC falls under the latter category.

The Argentinean winger has the pace, dribbling, and passing abilities to be a viable winger in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially with Serie A lacking options on the right flank. His shooting stats and five-star weak foot allow him to be lethal and unpredictable in front of the goal, as he can shift the ball to either foot before unleashing an incredible shot that goes past the goalkeeper.

He also has multiple alternative positions, making him useful in the latest chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. At a price point of 35,000 coins, it is hard to go wrong with this SBC.

Poll : 0 votes