FIFA 23 FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Team of the Season finally released in FIFA 23, the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC is also here to provide Ultimate Team players with some TOTS picks in exchange for completing a single-task Squad Building Challenge. The repeatable challenge is essential for players with abundant FUT Champions cards and looking to pack some new cards from the ongoing promo or better-rated cards.

The Team of the Season is perhaps one of the most anticipated series in FIFA games. With the release of the Community TOTS in FIFA 23, the especially boosted cards commemorating the top players from this season have entered the FUT Champions pool, giving players yet another avenue to pack these highly sought-after cards.

The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC gets a TOTS rework in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, the TOTS promo is always highly anticipated by players because of the abundance of overpowered cards it brings to FIFA Ultimate Team. FUT Champions is the pinnacle of the competitive scene in FIFA 23, allowing players of similar ELOs to duke it out in the weekend leagues.

Even lower-ranked players can expect to snag some very lucrative rewards from competing in the playoffs and the weekend league, such as unique red versions of TOTW cards. The FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC usually allows players to exchange a lower-rated squad for a player pick pack featuring highly rated players.

With the release of the TOTS promo, EA has included specially upgraded cards from the series into the SBC, allowing players to exchange their red cards for Team of the Season cards known to be highly overpowered. Here are all the requirements players need to adhere to complete the SBC.

FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC Requirements and rewards

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of FUT Champions Players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team Rating: Minimum of 81

Rewards: 1x 1 of 3 86+ FUT Champions Players (Untradeable)

Is the Squad Building Challenge worth it?

The repeatable challenge is a mainstay in FIFA 23 and has no expiry date, giving players ample opportunity to exchange their red cards for some better-rated players. While particular Ultimate Team enthusiasts might have ignored the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade SBC before, including the TOTS cards in the pool has dramatically increased the viability of the Squad Building Challenge.

In preparation for the promo, FIFA 23 players have been hoarding packs from a variety of challenges over the past few days, and the FUT Champions Premium Upgrade Squad Building Challenge is yet another avenue for players to pack one of the boosted cards for their squads in exchange of their red cards.

With the arrival of the Community Team of the Season squad featuring 95-rated Bernardo Silva and Sanchez, it is clear that the rewards from the SBC will only get better when the Premier League and other teams release in the coming days.

