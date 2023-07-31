FIFA 23 FUTTIES 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

With FUTTIES going strong into its second week, EA Sports has released the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The limited repeatable challenge can be used to gain a number of cards with a guaranteed overall rating of 85 in exchange for two squads. With the FUT season coming to a close, the Squad Building Challenge is ideal for recycling fodder.

FUTTIES has seen a number of overpowered cards being added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the Best of Batch drops also include a variety of highly-rated cards from past promos. As such, having the right fodder is crucial to completing the Squad Building Challenges as efficiently and quickly as possible to gain the upper hand in the final weeks of the game.

This is a guide to completing the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC with an analysis of the rewards and fodder cost to help determine whether players should attempt to grind the SBC.

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is the latest limited repeatable Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC will be available to complete for six more days. FIFA 23 players can attempt the challenge twice a day, allowing the FUT enthusiasts who want to grind the Squad Building Challenge ample time to do so. Without further ado, here are all the requirements that must be adhered to while completing the challenge, with the fodder cost of each task listed below.

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 47,000 to 50,000 FUT Coins across the platforms

Task 2: 86-rated Squad

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of TOTW (Team of the Week Players with In-Form upgrades) cards + # of TOTS (Team of the Season) cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 85,000 to 95,000 FUT Coins across the platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Squad Building Challenge in itself is quite simple, with two tasks that require different rated squads to be exchanged without a long list of restrictions. Even the second task's requirement of a TOTS or TOTW card is quite feasible to acquire for most FUT players this late in the game's cycle.

The total fodder cost of completing the 85+ x10 Upgrade SBC is around the 140K Coins mark, and completing the challenge once yields a pack of ten rare gold cards that are guaranteed to have an overall rating of either 85 or higher. While the reward may not seem very enticing, the purpose of completing the Squad Building Challenge is not to gain good cards but to exchange fodder.

Making the SBC worth it only for those FIFA 23 players with the fodder to spare.