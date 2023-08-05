FIFA 23 FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC (Week 3): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the third week of FUTTIES being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC. This challenge has been an important and underrated addition to the game, as it allows gamers to obtain packs and restock their clubs at a time when most people are running short of players due to the many SBCs on offer.

Daily SBCs have been an integral part of most promos during the FIFA 23 game cycle, providing fans with avenues to exchange unwanted players from their club to obtain packs. With FUTTIES introducing a host of previously released promo cards to packs, it is the best time of the year to open them, making the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC even more enticing.

The FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC has been refreshed for the third week of FUTTIES in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to its predecessors, the latest FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC will be available throughout the upcoming week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It will refresh daily, allowing gamers to get their hands on an exciting pack once per day over the course of the week. While the pack reward is similar to the first week, the requirements have been updated.

The third roster of FUTTIES players features some of the most overpowered cards in the entire game. With players like 99 Neymar, 97 Al Owairan, and an entirely new batch of re-released promo cards being available in packs, the Daily SBC is more appealing than ever before.

How to complete the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to every other challenge SBC released over the course of the game cycle, this one consists of a single squad featuring a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations that gamers must abide by to complete the challenge and obtain the pack on offer:

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum five

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Players from the same club: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum eight in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC is around 12,500 coins, which is to be expected considering the inflated price of rare gold items in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The SBC offers an untradeable Mega pack upon completion, which has a value of around 35,000 FUT coins. This makes it a worthwhile proposition for fans looking to obtain a cheap and easy pack to test their luck and try to obtain one of the many special cards up for grabs at the moment.