FIFA 23 FUTTIES Hero Harry Kewell SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest FUTTIES Hero SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Harry Kewell receiving a boosted version. This is the second such Squad Building Challenge released since this promo went live — the first was dedicated to Tim Cahill. As such, gamers will be excited to get their hands on the brand-new version of this Australian legend.

FUTTIES Week 2 has been a major success in FIFA 23 so far, with EA Sports totally turning around the public perception of this event and winning over fans with a bunch of entertaining content. Not only does this promo boast an incredible roster of special cards available in packs at the moment, Heroes like Harry Kewell can also be unlocked via SBCs.

FUTTIES Hero Harry Kewell can be unlocked by completing an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to unlock FUTTIES Hero Harry Kewell?

Similar to the previously released FUTTIES Hero Tim Cahill SBC, this card also requires two squads to unlock. Here are the conditions you have to meet to beat this Squad Building Challenge:

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

This SBC's overall completion cost is around 230,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the price of 87-rated and 88-rated fodder in Ultimate Team's current economy. The price of Team of the Season and in-form items drives up the completion cost of this SBC.

However, gamers can bring down this challenge's price by completing the Team of the Week Upgrade or Team of the Season Upgrade SBC.

Is it worth unlocking FUTTIES Harry Kewell in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite no longer having the Premier League chemistry links, the mercurial Australian still possesses an amazing card with five-star skill moves and these key stats:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 96

Defending: 70

Passing: 94

Physicality: 81

With attributes like these, FUTTIES Hero Harry Kewell will be an excellent winger in this game's current meta. His item is extremely well-priced for a card of this caliber.

The FUTTIES promo has introduced a host of card types for gamers to add to their squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This includes regular FUTTIES, Premium FUTTIES, and FUTTIES Heroes. Harry Kewell is part of the last group, and this legendary Australian attacker has now received his first special version that represents the Turkish Super Lig.

He already possessed a World Cup Hero and Fantasy FUT Hero item in FIFA 23. However, these cards depict his time in the Premier League, while the latest FUTTIES Hero SBC item represents his stint in Turkish football. This is also his first card to possess five-star skill moves.