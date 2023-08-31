FIFA 23 FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack the special hero card of the former Portuguese center-back. The Squad Building Challenge is part of the FUTTIES Hero SBCs from the ongoing promo that has rejuvenated many of the Hero cards in the game such as Tim Cahill and Harry Kewell.

With EA FC 24's release date just around the corner, EA Sports has been releasing a number of highly-rated cards in FIFA 23 through objectives and Squad Building Challenges. Obviously, players will be able to find many of the unique cards on opening packs, but completing dedicated SBCs is a sure-fire way of acquiring a specific card of choice.

For those looking to complete the FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC, this article is a short guide to all the specific tasks with an analysis of the card to help determine the viability of attempting the challenge.

The FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho SBC will be live in FIFA 23 for two weeks

As mentioned before, FUTTIES has seen a number of highly powered cards, and the Hero versions feature some of the legends of the beautiful game. With the ongoing promo, the cards are getting a significant upgrade, and the FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho card is no exception.

FIFA 23 players looking to get their hands on the card must complete a set of tasks within the next two weeks. Without further ado, here are the requirements for each, with an estimated fodder cost.

Task 1: Portugal

# of players: Exactly 11

# of payers from Portugal: Minimum of 1

TOTS or TOTW players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated Cost: 57-60K FUT Coins

Task 2: Real Madrid

# of players: Exactly 11

# of players from Real Madrid: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Estimated Cost: 67-70K FUT Coins

Task 3: Premier League

# of players: Exactly 11

# of players from the Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated Cost: 75-78K FUT Coins

Task 4: LaLiga

# of players: Exactly 11

# of players from the La Liga: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated Cost: 75-78K FUT Coins

Task 5: 90-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Estimated Cost: 75-78K FUT Coins

Task 6: 91-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 82-87K FUT Coins

Task 7: 92-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 98-104K FUT Coins

How does the FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The FUTTIES Hero cards have breathed new life into the hero cards by giving an all-around boost to their stats, and the FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho card is no different. The former Real Madrid star got an eight-point boost to his overall stats, pushing it to an impressive 96. Here are all of his other stats for your perusal:

Overall: 96

Position: CB

Pace: 93

Shooting: 70

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 99

Physicality: 93

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The 96-rated FUTTIES Hero Ricardo Carvalho card is quite the beast for any FIFA 23 backline. The high pace and the perfect defending make him ideal for a tough defending position, but the number of 99-rated players up for grabs right now may be a turn-off for many.