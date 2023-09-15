FIFA 23 FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports have released a dedicated FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC, allowing FIFA 23 players to pack the 99-rated card without depending on opening packs. With EA FC 24 knocking on the door, the pre-release promo has brought back a number of high-value cards, and the FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe card is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after ones in FIFA 23.

While the 99-rated card of the French striker has been out in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for a while, the dedicated FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC is one of the last remaining sure-fire ways to pack the card before jumping onto the new game.

The dedicated FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC is live in FIFA 23

Considering how popular the FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe card is, the dedicated Squad Building Challenge to get him is also not that easy. FIFA 23 players will need to complete 31 tasks within the next two weeks to get their hands on the card.

Without further ado, here are the requirements for each task, with its estimated fodder cost listed below.

Task 1: PSG

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Estimated Cost: 49-53K FUT Coin

Task 2: Ligue 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Estimated Cost: 49-53K FUT Coin

Task 3: France

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Estimated Cost: 68-75K FUT Coin

Task 4: Top Form

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Number of TOTS + Number of TOTW cards: Minimum of 1

Estimated Cost: 80-85K FUT Coins

Task 5: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 6: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 7: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 8: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 9: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 10: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 11: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 12: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 13: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 14: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 15: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 16: 91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Estimated Cost: 115-125K FUT Coins

Task 17: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 18: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 19: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 20: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 21: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 22: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 23: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 24: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 25: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 26: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 27: 92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Estimated Cost: 125-135K FUT Coins

Task 28: 93-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 93

Estimated Cost: 145-165K FUT Coins

Task 29: 93-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 93

Estimated Cost: 145-165K FUT Coins

Task 30: 93-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 93

Estimated Cost: 145-165K FUT Coins

Task 31: 93-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum of 93

Estimated Cost: 145-165K FUT Coins

Is the FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC Worth doing?

As mentioned before, the 99-rated Kylian Mbappe card is one of the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23. Here are all of its stats.

Overall : 99

: 99 Position : ST (Alt- CF)

: ST (Alt- CF) Pace : 99

: 99 Shooting : 98

: 98 Passing : 92

: 92 Dribbling : 99

: 99 Defense : 45

: 45 Physicality : 87

: 87 Skills : 5 Star

: 5 Star Weak foot: 5 Star

The card has a perfect pace and dribbling stat, coupled with very high shooting and passing ratings, making him one of the better strikers in FIFA 23.

Before the release of the dedicated FUTTIES Kylian Mbappe SBC, the card was averaging around 8-10 million FUT Coins, while the fodder cost of completing the SBC is around 3.4-3.8 million, making it very much worth the price.