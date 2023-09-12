FIFA 23 FUTTIES Lionel Messi SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released 99-rated FUTTIES Lionel Messi as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving gamers the opportunity to obtain this incredible card by submitting various squads. This is similar to the FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo SBC released earlier during the Preseason promo, giving fans access to 99-rated versions of the two GOATs of the sport.

This is the latest player SBC to be released during the Preseason promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With this being the final event of the year before the arrival of EA FC 24, EA Sports has been extremely generous and rewarded their loyal community with a plethora of engaging content, including the FUTTIES Lionel Messi SBC.

FUTTIES Lionel Messi can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUTTIES Lionel Messi was released during the second week of the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and is his first card representing Inter Miami. The Argentine maestro already had several impressive versions with PSG, but his 99-rated pink variant is the first to possess five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

While the SBC to unlock FUTTIES Lionel Messi is certainly not cheap by any means, it is not as extensive as the FUTTIES Ronaldo SBC released earlier last week.

How to unlock FUTTIES Lionel Messi in FIFA 23?

The SBC contains 26 distinct segments, each with the following stipulations:

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum one

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

93-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2.4 million FUT coins, which is much lower than the price of his tradeable version in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

With fodder being extremely cheap in the current economy of the game and almost free to obtain with the various upgrade SBCs, this SBC is an absolute bargain and a must-do for Messi fans around the globe.