FIFA 23 FUTTIES Throwback Marquee Matchups (July 27): How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest set of Throwback Marquee Matchups are now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers the opportunity to obtain a wide array of impressive packs as well as a boost to their seasonal XP. With FUTTIES now being underway, these SBCs are more significant than ever before, especially with the plethora of special cards being available in packs.

Throwback Marquee Matchups are a replacement for the usual set of Marquee Matchups released every week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which used to depict some of the most hyped upcoming games worldwide. With the new season yet to begin, EA Sports has picked four entertaining fixtures from the previous campaign to include in this SBC.

Clash between Inter and Napoli headlines the latest set of Throwback Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Season 8 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team having a FUTTIES-themed twist, gamers are more eager than ever to earn XP and unlock some of the most desirable rewards. The latest Throwback Marquee Matchups is excellent for this purpose, as it provides them with 300 XP along with a wide array of enticing packs.

The various segments of the SBC represent a decisive and entertaining fixture from the recently concluded season. The game between Inter and Napoli had significant implications in determining the eventual league winners, making it the ideal candidate for this SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete Throwback Marquee Matchups?

As usual, the SBC consists of four segments, each containing a pack reward and featuring its own set of stipulations. These are the specific requirements that gamers must adhere to:

Villareal vs Valencia CF

Villareal or Valencia CF players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum six

Players from one club: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

RC Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain

RC Lens or Paris SG players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum five

Clubs: Minimum four

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United or AFC Bournemouth players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum two

Players from the same country/Region: Maximum seven

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 79

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Inter vs Napoli FC

Inter or Napoli FC players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Leagues: Maximum three

Countries/Regions: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins. The overall group reward of the SBC is a Jumbo Premium Gold Players pack, which has a value of around 50,000 coins in FIFA 23. This pack alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition.