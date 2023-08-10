FIFA 23 FUTTIES Week 4: How to get a free 90-rated Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Future Stars card 

The FUTTIES Week 4 objective is now live in FIFA 23, and EA Sports is still giving gamers free special cards as rewards. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Future Stars item is now up for grabs. This 90-rated special card can be unlocked via a segment of the FUTTIES Week 4 objective set. Fans can then use the Georgian attacker to complete even more tasks.

This is the fourth item to be offered by EA Sports during the FUTTIES promo after OTW Lewandowski, Winter Wildcards Lacazette, and TOTY Honorable Mentions Harry Kane. All these items were once highly sought-after in FIFA 23 due to their in-game prowess, with Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia Future Stars being a marquee player during his promo.

How to complete the FUTTIES Week 4 objective set in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23's FUTTIES promo has been absolutely incredible so far, rewarding gamers for the time they spend on this game. There are also multiple gameplay-based objectives that were released as part of that series, including FUTTIES Week 4, which offers a free 90-rated Kvaratskhelia Future Stars item.

These are the various segments included in the objective set:

Play 6 : Play six matches in any FUT game mode

: Play six matches in any FUT game mode Win 8: Win eight matches in any FUT game mode having Future Stars Kvaratskhelia in your starting squad

Win eight matches in any FUT game mode having Future Stars Kvaratskhelia in your starting squad Score in 10 : Score during 10 separate matches in any FUT game mode using Future Stars Kvaratskhelia

: Score during 10 separate matches in any FUT game mode using Future Stars Kvaratskhelia Marquee Matchups SBC(XP): Complete the Marquee Matchups SBC. Available on August 10, 2023.

Complete the Marquee Matchups SBC. Available on August 10, 2023. Cover Star Xabi Alonso SBC Loan Challenge : Complete the Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso Loan Challenge. Available on August 12, 2023.

: Complete the Cover Star Icon Xabi Alonso Loan Challenge. Available on August 12, 2023. Cover Star Shevchenko SBC Loan Challenge: Complete the Cover Star Shevchenko Loan Challenge SBC. Available on August 15, 2023.

Each of these segments offers 300 XP upon completion, which is a valuable boost needed for gamers looking to grind FIFA 23's Season 8 to try and obtain the 98-rated FUTTIES Vinicius Junior item.

The objective set also provides insight into future Squad Building Challenges, with Xabi Alonso and Andriy Shevchenko arriving soon as Cover Star Icon SBCs.

How do you get a free Kvaratskhelia Future Stars card in FIFA 23?

The very first segment of the FUTTIES Week 4 objective offers Kvaratskhelia Future Stars as a reward upon completion. To obtain this 90-rated Napoli attacker, all you have to do is play six games in any FUT game mode. While that card is not as impressive as his Serie A Team of the Season variant, it is still a viable attacker in this game's current meta and possesses a five-star weak foot.

Gamers can then use this item to complete the remaining two objective segments and earn even more XP.