EA Sports has introduced an interesting and entertaining way of adding SBC players to FIFA 23 Utlimate Team in the new Future Stars promo, with Rodrigo Riquelme receiving a special card in-game.

Not only has the Spanish youngster received an incredible upgrade to his overall rating and stats, the FUT community has a large part to play in the release of this brand-new item.

First up: Pace or Dribbling? This will help determine one upgrade for the player's upcoming SBC We've scouted out a rising talent who will be made available to sign for your Ultimate Team. But our coaches need to know what you want to focus their development on.

The SBC was influenced by a vote organized by EA Sports on their Twitter account, where they informed the fanbase about an upcoming SBC with stat boosts based on the community's choice. The concept has been aptly titled Talent Scout, and Rodrigo Riquelme has received an incredible special version with upgrades based on the Twitter polls.

Future Stars Talent Scout Winner Riquelme SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Rodrigo Riquelme is a 22-year-old Spanish winger who plays for Girona in La Liga. Despite his relative inexperience at the top level of European football, he has been impressive for his club this season and peaked the intrigue of mainstream audiences.

His talent and contributions have been recognized by EA Sports, who have included him in the Future Stars event of FIFA 23.

What does the card look like in-game?

Riquelme has a base overall rating of 69 in FIFA 23, making his latest 87-rated Future Stars variant even more impressive. He has been attributed an immense buff to his pace and skill moves based on community votes and possesses the following key stats in-game:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 84

Defending: 55

Passing: 84

Physicality: 67

The combination of these stats with his newly acquired five-star skills makes him a force to be reckoned with in the current meta of the game, and fans will be eager to get their hands on this new special card.

How to unlock Future Stars Talent Scout Winner Riquelme?

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of the individual segments:

Spain

Players from Spain: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

La Liga

Players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 FUT coins, primarily driven by the price of Team of the Week cards. While 83 and 84-rated cards are not too expensive due to the latest upgrade pack SBCs, in-form items fetch a high price in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth unlocking this Future Stars card?

The SBC itself is not too expensive, especially for the caliber of the card on offer. Riquelme has all the stats needed to be an incredible attacker in FIFA 23, and with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso, and others being regular fixtures in FUT squads, it will also be easy to accommodate him into a squad on full chemistry.

