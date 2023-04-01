FIFA 23 Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can now access the Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC in Ultimate Team. They can unlock a special card of the featured Italian footballer if they complete the tasks associated with this Squad Building Challenge. This SBC item is a great addition to the overall pool of Icons in the ongoing FUT Birthday promo.

Most of these special cards are available in packs or are directly obtainable via the FUT market. While your chances of getting one of them largely depend on luck, that does not apply to Gatttuso’s FUT Birthday card. You are guaranteed to get this special version as long as you complete the SBC before it expires.

The first step in this process will be to assess the potential cost of the fodder required to beat this challenge. The best way to figure out how much this inclusion will cost to complete is to analyze the tasks that are part of the Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC.

FIFA 23 players can add an amazing card to their squads by completing the Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC

SBCs with better rewards tend to have a higher completion cost in FIFA 23. The price of a challenge is largely decided by the number of tasks they come with. You’ll have to complete five of them in the Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Ringhio

Min. 1 player from Milan

Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. team rating: 82

Squadra Azzurra

Min. 1 player from Italy

Min. team rating: 86

League Legend

Min. 1 player from Serie A

Min. team rating: 88

You have until July 1, 2023, to complete the FIFA 23 Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC. Getting all the fodder required to beat this challenge from the FUT market could cost you up to 440,000 coins. A better alternative is to use some fodder that you might already have in your existing collection.

If you’re still short of such cards, try completing some of the resource item challenges in Ultimate Team. These are cheap to complete, and some of them can be done multiple times. The packs you will earn from the rewards associated with those challenges could help you reduce the completion cost of FIFA 23's Gennaro Gattuso FUT Birthday Icon SBC.

Alternatively, try ranking as high as possible in the different FIFA 23 game modes; Squad Battles, Weekend Leagues, and Division Rivals hand out different packs every week. Opening these items will also help you increase your fodder collection without spending coins.

You’ll get a 92-rated CDM card for all your toils. This is the best version of Gennaro Gattuso in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it has some amazing stats in Defense (92) and Physical (90). While you can also use the item in the CM position, defensive midfield is the ideal place for it.

