FIFA 23 Goncalo Guedes UCL RTTF SBC: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

EA has released Goncalo Guedes UCL RTTF SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can now complete the single-task Squad Building Challenge to earn a special UEFA Champions League Road To The Final card featuring the Benfica striker. As the promo's name suggests, the RTTF series commemorates players competing in the knockout stages of various international club competitions in Europe.

The FIFA 23 event was released earlier this year, and the Goncalo Guedes SBC was included in the title on April 7 as part of the 6 pm content drop. With that out of the way, here is a short guide to this Squad Building Challenge and an analysis of the 88-rated card to determine if it's worth the effort.

The Goncalo Guedes RTTF SBC is a surprising addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Relatively cheap SBCs, which yield moderate to high-rated cards in FUT, are generally very well-received in the FIFA 23 community. The new single-task Squad Building Challenge players need to complete to get their hands on the special RTTF card for Goncalo Guedes is no exception.

The challenge is quite inexpensive and simple and must be completed within the next three days.

Here are all the conditions that you need to meet to beat the SBC.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Players from Portugal: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x UCL Road To The Final Goncalo Guedes (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 35,000 to 37,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC analysis

The Squad Building Challenge is simple enough and can be attempted without much hassle. At the time of writing, the cost of fodder to meet all its requirements while building a viable squad is around 36,000 FUT coins. That's not a very high amount considering the potential upgrades the RTTF card can get.

The challenge has no chemistry requirements, meaning players may use cards from a variety of nationalities and leagues while completing it. Ideally, a couple of rare items mixed with the cheapest possible Gold cards to maintain the 84 squad rating is the optimal way to approach this SBC.

How does the RTTF UCL Goncalo Guedes card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

This may not be the first special card for Goncalo Guedes in FIFA 23. However, as a Road to the Final item, it features an initial boost to his stats and has the potential to get additional upgrades depending on his team's success in the UEFA Champions League.

Here are the stats from his base RTTF card without any upgrades:

Overall: 88

Position: ST (Alt - LM, CF)

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 89

Defense: 44

Physicality: 77

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

The high pace, shooting, and dribbling stats make the card a valuable asset for any FUT player looking to add a solid striker to their squad without having to make too big of an investment. On top of that, the item will perform better if Benfica does well in the UCL.

Poll : 0 votes