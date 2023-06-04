FIFA 23 Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23's Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC is now available to attempt and marks the start of a new Team of the Season promo. EA Sports has released some amazing items so far featuring the best footballers from the ongoing football season. These cards have boosted stats and can be obtained from packs. However, you’ll have to rely largely on your luck to get them, as there’s no guaranteed way of getting these items through packs.

By completing tonight’s SBC, you can unlock a promo card and add it to your team without relying on good fortune. The first step in this process will be to estimate how much you’ll need to spend on fodder. This will help you to decide if you should attempt the new special challenge.

The best way to find out the potential completion cost of FIFA 23's Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC is to study its tasks

Best FIFA 23 Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC completion tips and tricks

There’s only one task you’ll have to complete to beat the Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC. Its conditions are quite simple, and you should be able to get this inclusion over with quickly.

Task - Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC

# of players from Liga NOS (POR 1): Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's market, this Hector Bellerin Liga Portugal TOTS SBC will cost about 40,000 FUT coins. While that figure isn’t very high, you can reduce it using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you’re short of fodder, you can refill your stock in two ways. You can get these cards by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. You’ll get various weekly packs based on your performances, and you can open them to get fodder items.

Alternatively, several cheap challenges are currently available in Ultimate Team that also offer items that can be used in this SBC. You can recycle some of your lower-rated cards to get possible items that can help you beat this challenge. This is a great way to reduce the completion cost of the new inclusion without spending any coins.

The SBC is available for the next six days (as of June 4). After completing it, you’ll get a 91-rated RWB card that can also be used as an RB with the help of a position modifier. While this item is quite affordable, better options are available on the market, yielding better results in FIFA 23.

