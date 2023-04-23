FIFA 23 Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC is currently available in FIFA 23. This Squad Building Challenge comes ahead of a high-voltage clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. This inclusion offers the chance to get up to two special items for your Ultimate Team squad. You won’t have to depend on the FUT market or in-game packs to get these cards. All you need to do is complete the exclusive items' respective SBCs before they expire from Ultimate Team.

Your first assignment will be to estimate how many coins you’ll need to spend on fodder to use in the new challenge set. Having an idea of the probable cost will allow you to decide whether you should attempt it in the first place. The best way to estimate potential costs is to go through the tasks in the Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC.

The Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC presents an interesting choice for all FIFA 23 players

The Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC presents two challenges. You can choose to complete both if you want to unlock both featured cards. Let’s first look at the tasks you’ll have to complete to get Ben White’s item.

Task 1 - Ben White

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Here are the tasks you’ll have to complete to unlock Ilkay Gundogan’s Showdown card in FIFA 23.

Task 1 – Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 – Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 – Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 – 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you complete the entire Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC (both challenges) with fodder bought from the market, you’ll have to spend around 825,000 FUT coins. Ilkay Gundogan’s tasks alone will cost about 590,000 coins, while White’s special card can be unlocked for 235,000 FUT coins.

The Ilkay Gundogan and Ben White Showdown SBC is available for two days in FIFA 23. The card belonging to the winning side of the Arsenal vs. Manchester City game will get +2 upgrades in FIFA 23. If the game ends in a draw, both items will get a +1 upgrade.

