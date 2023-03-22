FIFA 23 Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can get two great cards at a very affordable price for their Ultimate Team squads.

Player-item SBCs tend to be popular in general, as they reward special cards without any reliance on packs. Things have been even better with the FUT Ballers promo, as all special cards have been part of objectives and SBCs. Their low costs and good reward potential have been a boon for beginners.

Let's take a look at the tasks from the Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC. This will allow players to estimate the number of coins needed for the fodder. Understanding the potential costs will help them decide if they should attempt the challenge in the first place.

The FIFA 23 Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC has incredible value even if someone doesn't complete the objective

EA Sports has kept things very simple with the Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC. and there's only one task. What might surprise many is the quality of the card available as a reward. Usually, such rewards will command much higher prices, so this is a real bargain available to FIFA 23 players.

Task 1 - Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Most FIFA 23 players should have the required fodder in their collection. The Jack Grealish FUT Ballers SBC can be completed for around 35,000 FUT coins if one gets all the fodder from the market. Since the challenge is live until March 30, players have a window to grind.

There are certain resource-item SBCs that could be useful for this. These challenges reward in-game packs that can then be opened for fodder. Alternatively, ranking high in different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals will also be helpful. This will help FIFA 23 players reduce the completion cost and save coins ahead of the upcoming FUT Birthday promo.

By completing this SBC, players will unlock an 88-rated CAM card. This is arguably the best SBC card offered as part of the FUT Ballers promo. The reward card alone makes the challenge worth it, but there's more.

By completing the given objectives using the 88-rated card, players will unlock another version with 90-overall. The 88-rated card can then be used as fodder in other SBCs, and it will help players save more coins in the future. Tonight's special challenge is of great value even if someone has to get all the fodder from the FUT market.

