FIFA 23 Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This inclusion contains two challenges and has arrived a week before the eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City. The SBC features two unique items to celebrate the occasion: Joaquin Correa and Phil Foden. You won’t have to open any packs or rely on your luck to get them.

All you have to do is complete the tasks of the SBC while ensuring you meet its conditions. Before attempting this inclusion, you should evaluate how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on fodder. This will let you decide whether this addition is worth your time and effort.

The best way to figure out FIFA 23's Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC cost is by analyzing its tasks.

FIFA 23 Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC completion guide

The Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC offers two challenges, each with its own set of tasks. To unlock the Inter Milan attacker’s special card, you’ll have to complete the following tasks:

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

To get Phil Foden’s special card, here are the tasks you must complete in FIFA 23.

Task 1 - Manchester City

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 90-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 90

# of players in the squad: 11

The Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC will cost about 800,000 FUT coins if you unlock both cards with fodder from Ultimate Team's market. Given that this figure is high, you can use items already available in your FUT squad to complete this inclusion.

The Joaquin Correa vs Phil Foden Showdown SBC is available for the next six days as of June 3, 2023. You can grind the FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles or complete resource-item challenges to earn more packs. This will let you get the special cards without spending too many FUT coins.

