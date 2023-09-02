FIFA 23 Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has commemorated Real Madrid's most recent historic signing by releasing a Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to earn a 99-rated version of that English footballer. This midfield maestro has been on fire, playing for Los Blancos. He scored five goals in his first four league games, and this latest SBC reflects his impressive skills on FIFA 23's virtual pitch.

With the Preseason promo now live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports continues to provide fans with engaging and entertaining content in the form of objectives, players in packs, and SBCs. Jude Bellingham Player Moments is the latest inclusion in this promo.

EA FC 24 is right around the corner, and EA Sports is doing everything possible to end the current game cycle on a high note.

99-rated Jude Bellingham Player Moments can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to unlock Jude Bellingham Player Moments in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of eight individual segments, each with one or more stipulations and pack rewards. While the requirements are expensive, they are justifiable, considering this challenge's featured reward.

Being 99-rated, Bellingham's card has the potential to easily be the best midfielder in the entire game, eclipsing his previous 97-rated Team of the Season variant.

These are the requirements of each squad in this SBC:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

England

England players:Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

LaLiga

LaLiga Santander players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of the Jude Bellingham Player Moments SBC is around 800,000 FUT coins. While that is rather expensive, this challenge is definitely worth completing to get a 99-rated midfielder — especially when the featured player's previous versions were regarded as some of the best items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Preseason promo is often characterized by transferred cards being released as SBCs and objectives. EA Sports already launched Inter versions of Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic on the first day of that promo. However, this Bellingham Player Moments card is by far the most impressive item to be released during this event in FIFA 23.

The Englishman joined Real Madrid in the summer from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty fee but is already proving his worth to his new employers with his game-winning performances in La Liga.