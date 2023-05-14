FIFA 23 Jude Bellingham TOTS card review: Is card worth it?

Jude Bellingham is the star of the show in a stellar lineup of Bundesliga TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with stats to rival the game's best midfielders. However, the special card also comes at a hefty price to match his impressive attributes. He is the most expensive player in the current Team of the Season squad, leaving players wondering whether he warrants the price tag.

Bundesliga TOTS is filled with incredible players overpowered in their respective positions. However, Jude Bellingham stands out amongst his peers as the roster's highest-rated player. The English youngster is widely regarded as the next big thing in world football, and he has received a special version in FIFA 23 that accurately depicts his reputation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

TOTS Jude Bellingham is probably best midfielder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After a stellar campaign with club and country, the Borussia Dortmund maestro was included in the FIFA 23 Team of the Year. He received a 95-rated TOTY version, making him one of the best defensive midfielders in the game for several months. However, with his inclusion in Bundesliga TOTS, Bellingham has replaced his own previous special version as the pinnacle of FUT midfielders.

What does the card look like?

The 97-rated TOTS variant possesses the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 98

Shooting: 90

Defending: 93

Passing: 94

Physicality: 94

Not only does the Englishman showcase the most versatile attributes in the entire game, but he has also received a weak-foot upgrade and is now equally lethal with either foot due to his five-star weak-foot abilities.

How does the card perform in-game?

TOTS Bellingham epitomizes the essence of being a complete midfielder on the virtual pitch. The special card arguably has no flaws, as he excels in every aspect of the game.

He has excellent pace, with his long strides allowing him to cover ground quickly. He can pass and shoot with amazing accuracy with both feet and can dribble out of tight situations despite his tall stature. His brute strength, domineering physical presence, and defensive abilities allow him to dispossess attackers easily.

The addition of the five-star weak foot has put TOTS Bellingham on par with TOTY Icon Ruud Gullit as the best box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While both players are equally efficient, the Borussia Dortmund superstar is far superior defensively, making him the better all-rounder.

Is TOTS Bellingham worth buying in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Jude is the most expensive card to be released during Bundesliga TOTS. He is worth over 5 million coins in the FUT transfer market, which is extremely steep as some players like Moments Goretzka is worth a fraction of the price.

However, this version of the English youngster is potentially the best in FIFA 23, making the card worth investing in. If you possess the assets to purchase such an expensive item, he will elevate your gameplay to the next level and help you win more.

