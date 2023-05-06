FIFA 23 Kai Havertz Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Kai Havertz Flashback SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can make the most out of this special challenge to reinforce their respective squads. This will be great news for those who don’t want to depend on packs to improve their sides in Ultimate Team. While you’ll need the luck to find the Premier League TOTS items, that’s not the case with Havertz’s special card. All you need to do is unlock the challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first job will be to estimate the amount of coins you’ll require to get adequate fodder. This will help you decide if the SBC is worth completing in the first place. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Kai Havertz Flashback SBC in FIFA 23.

The Kai Havertz Flashback SBC is an interesting option for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Kai Havertz Flashback SBC. You’ll have to complete two tasks to unlock the card.

Task 1 – Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – England

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Kai Havertz Flashback SBC will cost about 220,000 FUT coins if you get all the required fodder from the FUT market. You can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you’re short of fodder, there are a couple of great ways to compensate.

The Kai Havertz Flashback SBC is available for one week as of writing. You can complete several resource-item challenges to increase the amount of fodder you have. Some can be completed multiple times, so keep doing them until you have enough.

Moreover, grind the FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles as much as possible. This will reward you with different in-game packs to open for more cards. The probability of high-rated fodder from the packs will increase if your rank is high enough. This is a great way of getting new cards without spending coins on the market.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 92-rated CAM card which can also be played as CF/ST. It has some decent stats that are definitely worth the coins. While the overall cost is reasonable, a few attributes, like his shooting, could have been better in FIFA 23.

