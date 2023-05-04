FIFA 23 leak hints at Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC coming to Ultimate Team

It seems that Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC is coming to FIFA 23. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff broke the news on their Twitter account on May 3. Havertz, who started his career in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, is likely to get a special card to celebrate the start of his senior career. However, no official information is available since EA Sports hasn't confirmed any news so far.

But some predictions about the upcoming card can be made based on how these SBCs work in FIFA 23. The Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC will certainly be interesting for players once it goes live.

The Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC could be a great addition for FIFA 23 players

Unlike ordinary promo cards in FIFA 23, Flashback items operate differently. First, they're only available as SBCs (with rare exceptions) and can't be found in the market. Second, they usually represent details from a previous season of the footballer's career.

For example, the upcoming SBC card will likely have links with other Bundesliga and Bayer Leverkusen cards in the game, although he currently plays for Chelsea.

It's hard to predict what kind of stats will be there on the upcoming card. Havertz's best version so far has been his Rulebreakers item, but that has aged since its release. The leaked card could be a great addition for many players waiting for a new item of the German star.

FUT Sheriff has predicted the card's stats, and it could be a pretty good offering upon release.

Position: CAM

Overall: 92

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 61

Physicality: 86

FIFA 23 players will be eager to learn about the costs of this card, which will be determined by the tasks in Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC. A higher number will raise the final price, although players will be able to reduce it by using fodder from their collections.

Kai Havertz Flashback TOTS SBC's release date isn't public yet. It could happen as early as tonight, May 5, when the daily content refreshes. Readers are advised to follow all official sources and EA Sports for updated information.

In the meantime, players can try some of the existing challenges currently live in Ultimate Team.

