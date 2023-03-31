FIFA 23 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC has been added to FIFA 23, offering players the chance to obtain a special card for their squad by completing assigned tasks. Kvaratskhelia, following his incredible performances for Napoli in March, has been voted the best player in Italy's top flight, earning him this Player of the Month award.

Unlike special cards in packs, players won’t have to rely on their luck to add this item. All they need to do is complete tasks before the SBC expires. However, completing the tasks will require a certain number of FUT coins, so it's important for players to estimate the potential cost before deciding whether to pursue the SBC.

Let's take a look at the associated tasks for the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC.

The new Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC is perfect for those FIFA 23 players who missed out on the card last month

This is, incidentally, the second Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, as the Georgian was given the same honors last month. The newer POTM version of Kvaratskhelia's card boasts better stats than the previous one, with an overall boost of +2.

KvaraXtra⁷⁷ @KvaraXtra As Kvaratskhelia won Back to Back Player of the month in Serie A, you can now do his SBC on Fifa 23 As Kvaratskhelia won Back to Back Player of the month in Serie A, you can now do his SBC on Fifa 23 https://t.co/hf08famwMa

Despite better stats and overall in play, EA Sports has kept the difficulty low for players with only one task. It has its own conditions, which don’t appear to be particularly challenging.

Task 1 - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

This FIFA 23 SBC will cost approximately 70,000 FUT coins if players purchase all the required items from the FUT market. However, there are ways to reduce the final cost by using items already in their collection.

FIFA 23 players can take advantage of the many SBCs currently available that reward resource packs upon completion. These SBCs are often inexpensive, and some can be completed multiple times.

Since the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Serie A POTM SBC is live for the next 30 days as of March 30, players can utilize different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. The aim should be to rank as high as possible, which will earn them more card packs as rewards.

The new POTM version in FIFA 23 is an 88-rated LW item with some incredible stats. Players can also use the card in the LM or CAM position with the help of position modifiers. Given Kvaratskhelia's excellent performances for Napoli in the real world, he could potentially receive more such cards in the future.

