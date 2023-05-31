FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Ligue 1 Team of the Season being arguably the most overpowered and exciting released so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the Ligue 1 TOTS upgrade SBC has incredible hype surrounding it. With players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar up for grabs from this special pack, gamers are more excited for this Upgrade SBC than any of its predecessors.

EA Sports has done an amazing job of delivering engaging and entertaining content during Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While there have been fresh and unique SBCs every week, certain SBCs are repeated weekly. The guaranteed TOTS upgrade SBC is always extremely popular with gamers, as it allows them to test their luck to try and obtain one of the big boys.

The Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC allows FUT enthusiasts to obtain a Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments player from the current TOTS roster. This is an extremely appealing proposition, as the Ligue 1 lineup features some heavy hitters that will elevate any squad in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to a whole new level.

However, the SBC also comes at a hefty price that justifies the caliber of rewards on offer.

How to complete the Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to the TOTS Upgrades released for other Team of the Season rosters, the Ligue 1 variant also consists of two squads, each with its own stipulations. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

83-rated squad

85 and higher OVR players : Minimum two in your starting eleven

: Minimum two in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 83

85-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 90,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of Team of the Season and Team of the Season Moments players in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the Ligue 1 TOTS Upgrade SBC?

Compared to previous TOTS Upgrade SBCs, Ligue 1 offers arguably the best chance to obtain an expensive player. These are the most overpowered and coveted special items up for grabs in this pack:

Lionel Messi : 98

: 98 Kylian Mbappe: 97

97 Neymar: 96

96 Alexandre Lacazette: 95

95 Jonathan David: 94

94 Renato Sanches: 92

Most Ligue 1 TOTS players are worth more than the cost of the SBC, and gamers can further reduce the price by using untradeable fodder from their club. Obtaining high-rated fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is extremely easy, making the SBC an absolute bargain.

