FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (June 1): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With club football approaching its final set of games before the conclusion of an entertaining and eventful season, EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. As always, the SBC consists of segments depicting some of the most anticipated upcoming fixtures in the sport and provides gamers with exciting rewards as well.

Marquee Matchups have served a dual purpose over the past few weeks. With Team of the Season now being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, TOTS Season Swaps have been added to the game. These are XP-based reward tiers that offer exciting rewards, and Marquee Matchups provide fans with the opportunity to earn more XP along with the usual packs.

The Manchester Derby headlines the latest Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The clash between Manchester United and Manchester City in the FA Cup final is potentially the biggest upcoming fixture in the sport. With the league title secured and the Champions League final on the horizon, the Citizens will be looking to ensure that they are on track for a treble this season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils will be looking to add a second title to their campaign as well.

This fixture is the key attraction in the latest Marquee Matchups SBC of FIFA 23, and with TOTS Season Swaps XP up for grabs as well, gamers will be eager to learn more about the challenge.

How to complete Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

AJ Auxerre vs RC Lens

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum five

Players from the same league: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Real Valladolid CF vs Getafe CF

Spain Players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Leagues: Minimum two

Players from the same country/Region: Minimum four

Players from one club: Maximum five

Team overall rating: Minimum 76

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Roma FC vs Spezia Calcio

Italy players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 78

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Manchester United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/region: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 80

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins. While the individual segments offer packs of their own as well, the group reward is a Rare Electrum Players pack. All these packs combined, along with the additional Seasonal XP, makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes